Bihar laborers also lost their lives in Odisha train accident, half a dozen workers of Motihari going to Kerala were injured

Odisha Train Accident: Hundreds of people have lost their lives in the gruesome train accident that took place on Friday in Balasore, Odisha. Some people from Motihari in Bihar who were aboard the Coromandel Express have also become victims of this train accident. More than half a dozen laborers from Chikni village of East Champaran were going to Kerala for livelihood. On Thursday, all had left for Howrah from their homes and on Friday left for Kerala by boarding the Coromandel Express. In this sequence, he became a victim of the accident in Odisha. In these, the death of two laborers has come to the fore while other laborers are injured.

The news of the death of two laborers came

According to the information, two laborers of East Champaran have died in this accident. These laborers were residents of Chikni village of Ramgarhwa block and were going to Kerala to work as laborers to earn their livelihood. One of the dead has been identified as Raja Patel, while more than half a dozen other laborers traveling with him were injured.

Many laborers were injured..

It was told that only one of the injured laborers gave this information to the family members of the deceased by calling. On the other hand, after hearing the news of the death, there has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased. It is being told that there are some among the injured laborers whose condition is critical.

Workers from Bihar were going to Kerala

It is being told that more than half a dozen laborers of Chikni village had come out from their homes to do wages in Kerala. He left for Howrah on Thursday and traveled by Coromandel Express on Friday. Meanwhile, on the way he was hit by a gruesome train accident.

Horrific train accident in Odisha

Let us tell you that the Coromandel Express and Bengaluru-Howrah Express train got derailed on Friday evening in Balasore, Odisha. Meanwhile, a goods train also came and collided with it. The information about the death of more than 70 people in this accident has come to the fore while more than 350 people are seriously injured.