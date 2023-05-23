Bihar: Land dealer shot dead, incident captured in CCTV camera

Bihar News: Once again the incident of murder has come to the fore in the capital of Bihar. Here the land trader has been shot dead. In road number nine of Chitrakut Nagar located in Danapur, Patna, the criminals have carried out the murder incident late on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as land trader Anil Rai. Please tell that this whole incident was captured in CCTV camera. On the information of the incident, ASP Abhinav Dhiman and the SHO reached the spot. The police have recovered three shells from the spot. Apart from this, it is engaged in identifying the miscreants.

Police engaged in search of miscreants

After the murder incident, the police is conducting raids in search of the miscreants. Along with this, three kiosks have been recovered from the spot. Please tell that the miscreants escaped from here while firing. This whole incident is captured in CCTV. It is being told that the land traders were returning on behalf of the Market Committee in Road Number 9 of Chitrakut Nagar. During this, some miscreants were ambushed by hiding in a house located in the field.

Furore among the relatives of the deceased

The miscreants who ambushed called the land trader and during the conversation started firing rapidly. When the businessmen started running away, the miscreants fired at them from behind as well. The businessman died on the spot. He was hit by three bullets. The incident of murder created a stir in the area. On the other hand, the family members are in bad condition by crying. There has been uproar among the relatives of the deceased. On the other hand, the police is searching for the miscreants.

