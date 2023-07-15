Bihar land survey: Khanapuri pamphlets will be distributed to land owners in 20 districts, survey work of 600 mouzas will be expedited

In order to speed up the land survey in 20 districts of Bihar, instructions have been given to all the settlement officials to distribute Khanapuri parcha to the landowners without the Land Position Map (LPM) within a week. Khanapuri parcha is also called raw khatian. On the basis of both the documents, common people including land owners get information about the survey. On the basis of this claim or objection can be filed in the camp against any wrong entry. In this regard, Director of Land Records and Measurement Jai Singh has issued a letter. With this arrangement, the process of hearing will start after Khanapuri in about 600 days. Director Jai Singh had an online meeting with the settlement officials last days.

Land survey work will speed up in six hundred years

According to sources, LPM was not able to come out due to technical glitch in the software. In such a situation, the work of the survey was getting interrupted. To overcome this, the directorate has implemented the system of distributing Khanapuri leaflets among the ryots. After Kistwar and Khanapuri, the Khesra Panji of the concerned village is prepared after the survey workers have completed the ground work. On its basis, Khanapuri form is issued and LPM is distributed among the ryots. With this decision, hearing will start after Khanapuri along with claims and objections. In this way, the land survey work will speed up in about 600 mouzas.

Land survey being done in 20 districts

It may be noted that land survey is being done in 4927 villages of 208 camps in 89 circles of 20 districts in Bihar. Out of these, the final publication has been done in about 550 Maujs, that is, the survey work has been completed. Along with this, the format of 15 hundred Maujs has been published. Apart from distributing Khanapuri pamphlets in 600 Maujs, the work of final publication i.e. survey will be completed by October, 2023 in about 27 hundred Maujs, including about 1500 Maujs that have already been published.

Survey going on in these districts

Kishanganj, Begusarai, Lakhisarai, Jehanabad, Araria, Sitamarhi, Supaul, West Champaran, Sheohar, Banka, Sheikhpura, Saharsa, Katihar, Purnia, Munger, Nalanda, Khagaria, Arwal, Madhepura, Jamui

What is Khanapuri form

Khanapuri parcha is such a parcha which is prepared on the basis of possession and papers of Raito. In which the name and address of the ryots, the quarter of the land is recorded. Khanapuri parcha is also called raw khatian.

What is Khatian

Khatian is such a document on which complete information about the land and possessions of the ryots is available. Along with this, the name of the Khatian holder person, father’s name, Mauja (village) name, caste, police station number, zone name, district name, state name, account number, khesra number (plot number), Full details of land boundary, encroachment of land and nature of encroachment, Navayat/Jamabandi number are written.

