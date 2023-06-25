Bihar: Large scale disturbances in co-operative banks, 129 crore loan amount NPA

Manoj Kumar, Patna. The matter of arbitrarily converting the loan amount into NPA (Non Performing Assets) by the cooperative banks of Bihar has come to the fore. About 129 crore loan amount has been made NPA by banks by ignoring the rules. Among them, Khagaria, Motihari, Begusarai and Vaishali are on top. In Khagaria, 26 percent, 18 percent in Motihari, 18 percent in Begusarai and 16 percent in Vaishali have been made NPA.

Only five percent of the loan should be NPA

According to the RBI rule, only five percent of the total loan should have been NPA. Remaining amount has to be recovered. After the matter came to the fore, the Additional Chief Secretary of the Cooperative Department has instructed these districts to bring the NPA figure up to five percent. At the same time, in other districts also up to 10 per cent of the loan has been made NPA. The secretary has also given instructions to improve it.

Why does bank do NPA

Significantly, if the loan given by the banks is not recovered, the bank declares it as NPA (Non Performing Assets) considering it as a bad loan. Many times it is alleged that this is also done in connivance with the bank and the loan holder.

Motihari has the highest NPA of 77 crores

About 77 crore rupees co-operative bank has made NPA in Motihari. 29 crore in Khagaria, 8 crore in Vaishali and 15 crore in Begusarai have been made NPA. The secretary has given instructions for speedy improvement in this.

Rs 35595 lakh was made NPA in four years

There are 23 branches of cooperative banks in the state. From the year 2019 to 2022, a total loan amount of 35595 lakhs has been made NPA. In the year 2019, 9972 lakh, 8874 lakh in the year 2020, 6599 lakh in the year 2021 and 10150 lakh in the year 2022, the loan amount has been made NPA.

