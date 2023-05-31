Bihar: Large scale transfer in Prohibition Department, 253 sub-inspectors were transferred here and there, see list

Officers have been transferred on a large scale in the Prohibition and Excise Department in Bihar. 253 assistant sub-inspectors of prohibition have been transferred. An order related to this has been issued on Wednesday. In a transfer order issued by the department, 125 assistant sub-inspectors have been removed from the districts and sent to the check posts. New assistant sub-inspectors have been deputed at almost all the checkposts of the department. In the second order, 128 assistant sub-inspectors have been transferred. Their deputation was at the check post, after which they have been sent to the districts. The transfer has been directed to implement the order with immediate effect.

Two officials of Bihar Registration Service were also transferred

Two officials of Bihar Registration Service have also been transferred. New District Under Registrar has been deputed in Araria and Supaul. Kaushal Kumar Jha has been sent from Dalsinghsarai to Araria while Ajay Kumar Singh has been sent to Supaul from Pupri in Sitamarhi. The District Collector has been instructed to edit the registration work through local arrangements on the vacant posts in Dalsinghsarai and Pupri.