Bihar: Last chance to take advantage of Chief Minister’s Promotion Scheme, apply till this day

Patna. You can apply till June 15 to get the benefits of Chief Minister Girl Child Promotion Scheme, Chief Minister Student Promotion Scheme, Chief Minister Backward Class / Extremely Backward Class Meritorious Scheme and Chief Minister Scheduled Caste / Scheduled Tribe Meritorious Scheme. This will be the last chance for the applicants. After this candidates will not be given a chance to apply.

Extension of date of application

In fact, the Education Department has extended the date of application for giving incentive amount to the beneficiaries who passed in the first class in the annual secondary examination of four years and passed in the second class of SC/ST category. According to the information issued by the Director of Secondary Education, Department of Education, under this scheme, e-kalyan portal developed by NIC for the year 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022 will be available to the students. Will be able to register on User ID and password will be provided on the registered mobile number and e-mail ID of the student after verification of the information entered at the time of registration.

There will be no chance to apply after June 15

After receiving the user ID and password, the students will have to login to the portal again and fill the form. For the benefit of this scheme, if the eligible students do not register themselves till June 15, then it will be understood at the departmental level that they are not willing to take advantage of the scheme and they will not be given a separate chance after June 15.

Bihar Chief Minister Udyami Yojana: Application for third installment will have to be done till this day, certificate will have to be uploaded(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=htKlvn6bbio)