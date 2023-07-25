Bihar Legislative Council recruitment 2023: Application process for DEO and other posts starts from today

Bihar Legislative Council recruitment 2023: Bihar Legislative Council has invited applications for the posts of Assistant, Assistant MLA, Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk. The application process has started from 25th July and the last date to submit the application form is 21st August. Interested candidates can apply through the official website of Bihar Legislative Council biharvidhanparishad.gov.in.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment Vacancy Details

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment Vacancy Details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 107 vacancies.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment Application Fee

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment Application Fee: The application fee for SC/ST, Women, PWD and all reserved and unreserved category permanent residents of Bihar is ₹600. For other category candidates from other states, the application fee is ₹1200.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment Age Limit

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment Age Limit: The minimum age for the post of Assistant and Assistant Legislative Officer is 21 years. The minimum age for the post of Data Entry Operator and Lower Division Clerk is 18 years.

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment Help Line Number

For any kind of information related to recruitment, candidates can call on helpline number- 0910203045333 or 091022045444 from Monday to Saturday from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Read Bihar Legislative Council recruitment 2023 detail notification

Bihar Legislative Council Recruitment 2023 Click here to read the detail notification.

