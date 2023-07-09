Bihar: Lizard found in mid-day meal in schools of Sitamarhi and Vaishali, more than 100 children fell ill after eating

Once again gross negligence has come to the fore in preparing the mid-day meal. Lizard was found in mid day meal in Sitamarhi and Vaishali. More than 100 children fell ill after consuming mid-day meal at Utramit High School, Vishnupur under Sitamarhi block. On the other hand, there was panic on the information of lizard being found in the mid-day meal of basic school Jafarpatti of Rajapakar block of Vaishali district.

More than 100 children ill after eating mid day meal in Sitamarhi school

More than 100 children of the school fell ill after eating MDM and lizard falling in the mid-day meal at Vishnupur, an upgraded high school under Bathnaha block of Sitamarhi. After this incident, an atmosphere of panic was created in the village. Sick children were admitted to the local community health center by the relatives. On the information of the incident, an ambulance was called from the hospital and all the sick children were admitted to the local community health center, where all the children were treated by the team of doctors.

all sick kids out of the news

The treatment of the children was started immediately in the hospital. However, all the sick children are now said to be out of danger. It is a matter of pride that no child has died in this incident, but the negligence in MDM operation has definitely been exposed. Community Health Center in-charge Dr. SP Jha said that all the children who fell ill after eating MDM are now out of danger. All are in good condition. There is no problem in any child after the treatment.

own logic

The headmaster of the school, Manoj Kumar, says that due to the mistake of the cook, there was potato peel in the food, which was mistaken for a chameleon and panic spread. The parents have admitted their children to the hospital for treatment. On the other hand, BDO Ajit Kumar Prasad said that the incident will be investigated. Further action will be taken on the basis of whatever will come out in the investigation.

Lizard found in mid day meal in Vaishali school

Panic was created due to the information of lizard being found in the mid-day meal of Jafarpatti, a basic school in Rajapakar block under Vaishali district. The HM of the school and the chairman of the school education committee reached the spot and saw the lizard. After this, the agency supplying the mid-day meal was also called on the spot. The food lying in the can in which the lizard was found was thrown away.

The headmistress of the school said.

In this regard, the headmistress of the school Premlata Sinha said that rice and chickpeas were given in the mid-day meal on Friday. Five canes of rice and four canes of chickpeas were given. Five canes of rice and three canes of chickpeas had been served among the school children. When the fourth can was opened, the cook’s eyes fell on the lizard lying in the can. He informed this to the headmaster. Panic broke out in the school as soon as the information about lizard being found in the cane was received.

supply agency claim

The headmaster and chairman of the school education committee called the workers of Ekta Foundation Ghazipur, the agency that supplies mid-day meals. During interrogation, he told that there was no lizard in the mid-day meal from his place. The lizard must have fallen from the wall in the school itself.

The headmistress termed the employee’s allegation as baseless

On the other hand, the headmistress has termed the employee’s allegation as baseless. It is said that in the kitchen shed of the school, strict instructions are given to the cook to keep it clean from top to bottom. The kitchen shed is always clean. Children’s parents, public representatives and villagers have demanded DM, DEO and DPO to investigate this and take action against the culprits.