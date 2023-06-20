Bihar: Lohit Express divided into two parts near Dhalkola station, passengers sitting in the train held their breath

A major train accident was averted on Tuesday in Katihar district of Bihar. On the Barsoi-New Jalpaiguri railway line, near Dhalkola railway station, half of the Lohit Express train got separated suddenly. The accident happened due to breakage of coupling. During this, an atmosphere of chaos prevailed among the passengers for some time. This incident happened around 4 pm. Despite the bogie being separated, any major accident was averted.

Departed for Katihar by adding bogies

According to information received from railway sources, the incident took place near cabin number SK 343 near Dhalkola station at around 4 pm. As soon as the information was received, a team of railway officials reached the spot and with immediate action, both the separate bogies of the Lohit Express train were reunited and the train was sent forward to Katihar. There is no information about any human casualty or any kind of damage in this incident.

Passengers breathless

Due to this train accident, the train remained standing there for about an hour. A crowd of people gathered on the spot to see the train from all sides. On the other hand, this incident created a lot of fear among the passengers boarding the train. Even there was chaos among the railway passengers.

Committee constituted to investigate

According to the information received, a committee has also been formed by the railway administration for investigation after this incident. There is no stoppage of the said train Lohit Express at the spot. The train which was already running late for hours. She became late due to this accident. After the re-opening of the train, the railway passengers heaved a sigh of relief.

