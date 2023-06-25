Bihar: Long queue of corpses at Chausa cremation ground, four dead bodies seen flowing together in river Ganga, watch video

Chausa (Buxar). After the Corona period, once again four dead bodies were seen floating in the river Ganga near the Chausa crematorium in Buxar district of Bihar. One of the four dead bodies was on the banks of river Ganga. Which was being scratched by stray dogs. However, there is a ban on floating dead bodies in the Ganges. Despite this, four dead bodies together in the Ganges have given sleepless nights to the administration. Buxar district administration is currently refraining from speaking anything on this.

what is the matter

Earlier in 2021, even during the Corona period, a large number of dead bodies were seen floating at the same place. This information had increased the problems of the district administration. Once this scene was seen in the river Ganga in Buxar. Local people say that the number of deaths in the area has suddenly increased due to heatwave or any other disease. This has increased the crowd in the crematorium. In such a situation, the dead body is being flown in the river Ganga by the economically weak people. Due to less flow in the river, the dead bodies came to the Ganga ghats, which are now being eaten by dogs.

Bihar: Long queue of dead bodies at Buxar Chausa crematorium

CO started investigation

Villagers told that policemen were deployed after the body was found in the river during the Corona period. Which were later removed. In this regard, CO of Chausa Vrijbihari Prasad told that there has been information about the flow of dead bodies in the river Ganga. Will check it myself. Anyway, there is a ban on floating dead bodies in the river Ganges. Action will be taken against those who are caught doing this.

Bihar: Long queue of dead bodies at Buxar Chausa cremation ground, see what officials said

