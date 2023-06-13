Bihar: Looking for land for schools, schools will be named after the land giver

A state in Eastern India: There are many such schools in Muzaffarpur district which do not have enough land. In such a situation, we have to face difficulties in running these schools. With the aim of motivating people to donate land, this proposal has been brought, that if a person donates at least 20 decimals of land for a primary school, then the name of the donor or his desired person who donated the land But the name of the school will be kept. The district administration and education department, engaged in search of land for landless schools, have taken this initiative. 216 schools in the district do not have their own land, due to which they are being operated by tagging with other nearby schools. This is considered a commendable step towards providing land to landless primary schools.

There is a crisis on the existence of schools

There are maximum 33 schools in Mushhari block, which are running by tagging with other schools. In second place, 29 schools of Paru block do not have their own land. Due to not having their own land or building, the existence of these schools is also in danger. Along with this, the education quality of the children enrolled in these schools is being affected. The DM has issued instructions to the COs and BEOs of all the blocks to select suitable land for landless schools and provide its proposal. Availability of land Government non-majora land or Ryati land can be proposed through a donor.

Block wise number of landless schools

The list of landless schools in the blocks of Muzaffarpur district is as follows, those who wish to give land to the schools can contact the district administration or education department –

Mushari – 33

Paru – 29

Gaighat – 23

Kudhani – 22

Aurai – 15

Bochahan – 15

Minapur – 13

Motipur – 12

Katra – 11

Kara – 11

Kanti – 9

Madvan – 9

Monkey – 2

Mural – 3

Sahebganj – 5

Saraiya – 2

