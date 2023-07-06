Bihar: Love happened in coaching, relationship in hostel, after becoming an officer, now refused to marry

A young woman living in Patna’s Ashok Rajpath has accused an officer working on the post of RDO (Rural Development Officer) of sexually abusing her on the pretext of marriage. In this case, the girl has lodged an FIR at the Pir Bhor police station. Police has registered a case against the RDO under rape and other IPC sections and investigation is on. The parents of the RDO have also been made accused in this case by the girl.

love in coaching

The girl has informed the police that the accused RDO is originally from Buxar and he used to study and prepare for a government job while living in the Minto Hostel of Patna University. He also used to come to teach in the coaching next to the house in the year 2018. During this, both of them got to know each other and then slowly both of them fell in love.

refusing to marry

The girl accused the RDO that after falling in love, he made physical relations with her in the Minto hostel room on the pretext of marriage. Meanwhile, in August 2022, the youth passed the BPSC exam and was posted as RDO. Even after this, he continued to pretend to marry and then on May 9, 2023, he met the girl and had a physical relationship on that day as well. But in recent times he refused to marry and told the girl that your parents would not be able to give the amount of dowry that they needed.

