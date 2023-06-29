Bihar: Mad wife killed her husband in love with chowmein seller, police revealed the incident of murder

Bihar News: The police of Nawada district of Bihar has disclosed the incident of murder. Here a woman killed her husband after falling in love with a chowmein seller. The woman had fallen in love with the person selling chowmein in her locality. She fell so madly in love with him that she along with her lover killed her husband who was coming in the way of her love. Nawada police has disclosed the incident of murder. SP Ambareesh Rahul has disclosed this incident in a press conference.

Six accused including woman arrested



Everyone is surprised after this incident came to the fore. Along with disclosing this incident, the police have arrested six accused including the woman. At the same time, an accused in this case is absconding. The arrested accused include Suresh Yadav, Sanjay Singh, Raju Bhalla, Sudhir Bhalla, Sikandar Bhalla, Fulmuni Devi. At present, these accused have been sent to jail. Nawada SP Ambrish Rahul has informed that on June 23, Rajauli police station had received information that Basant Rajvanshi, son of Bachchu Rajvanshi, a resident of Chatkari village in the district, has been kidnapped by someone.

Case disclosed after SIT investigation



A case was registered at Rajauli police station. After this the body was recovered from Koderma district. The dead body was identified as that of Basant Rajvanshi. SIT team was formed. After this, the matter was revealed in the investigation. The deceased had forbidden his wife from meeting her lover. After this, the accused conspired to murder. After kidnapping, he had executed the incident of murder by strangulation in the forest. Everyone is shocked after this matter is revealed.

