Bihar: Mahaganga Aarti will be held on the lines of Banaras in Malmas fair, five thousand devotees will stay in German tent city

Malmas fair is starting in Rajgir, Bihar. The preparations of the district administration are going on in full swing regarding this. It is being told that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will inaugurate this fair.Nitish Kumar) will be done by During this, he will inaugurate Saraswati Ghat and participate in Ganga Maha Aarti. This Maha Aarti will be organized on the lines of Ganga Ghat of Banaras. For its preparation, the Saraswati river was blown up, while the restoration work of Saraswati Ghat has also been done. To make the ghat beautiful, a statue of Lord Shiva has also been placed on the ghat. A stream of water flows like the Ganges from the hair of Shiva’s idol. Please tell that during the Malmas fair, saints and saints will take royal bath at this ghat.

There will be four royal baths in the Malmas fair

This time there will be four royal baths in the Malmas fair of Rajgir. The first Shahi Snan will be held on 29th July, on the day of Ekadashi. According to the Hindu calendar, Padmini Ekadashi is celebrated every year on the Ekadashi date of Shukla Paksha of the month of Sawan. This Ekadashi has a lot of importance. In such a situation, this royal bath has a lot of importance. Whereas, the second Shahi Snan will be organized on August 1 on the auspicious occasion of full moon. The third Shahi Snan at the Malmas fair is to be held again on the day of Ekadashi, on August 12. The fourth and last Shahi Snan of this holy month will be organized on 16 August. It is being told that the maximum crowd is expected in this four-day fair.

The result of performing Ashwamedh Yagya is

It has been told in the scriptures that in the month of Purushottam, by taking a bath and having a darshan in Rajgir’s pond, the result of performing Ashwamedha Yagya is obtained. Together, the creature gets wealth, opulence and opulence. It has been described in Padma Purana that by taking a dip in the kundas with pure feelings and devotion, four purusharths, meaning religion, work and salvation, are attained. In such a situation, the importance of this holy month increases a lot. It is believed that chanting, penance and worship done during Malmas gives many times more results. Please tell that this time due to the onset of Malamas, one month has increased in Chaturmas.

Arrangements will be made for the stay of all the devotees coming to Rajgir

The tourism department has completed necessary preparations for the Malmas fair which will run from July 18 to August 16 in Rajgir. Tourism Secretary Abhay Kumar Singh said that for the devotees coming to the culturally and religiously very important Malmas fair, arrangements have been made for tent cities made by the German hangar method at three places. A 2000 bedded tent city has been built near the State Guest House. Along with this, there will be arrangement for accommodation for 1000-1000 devotees each in Rajgir railway station premises, Rajgir Brahmakund and Mela police station in the tent city built by German hangar method. Along with changing rooms and bathrooms, male and female toilets and drinking water facilities will also be provided at these places. Control rooms, health camps and cheap roti facilities have also been made available near the above three tent cities.

Health camp and cheap bread facility

The Tourism Secretary said that apart from this, the district administration of Nalanda has made waterproof pandals with accommodation capacity of 500 beds each near Jhunkia Baba, Garh Mahadev, Dhunivar, 300 beds near bus stand and waterproof pandal with accommodation capacity of 150 beds near Sainik School. Pandal has also been made. Health camps and cheap bread will be available at all these places. The Tourism Secretary said that before the Malmas Mela, the Saptadhara complex and Brahmakund have been renovated by the department. Arrangements have been made for the devotees to decorate important tourist places and government offices of Rajgir area with tuning bulbs and lighting. For adequate security on various routes of Rajgir city, CCTV surveillance and lighting arrangements will be made. In addition to 48 traffic posts, parking facilities have been constructed at various places in Rajgir for law and order and traffic control.

