Bihar: Mahant shot dead after entering temple, police probing the case

Bihar News: In Bihar’s Madhubani district, fearless criminals entered the temple and killed the Mahant. There has been a stir in the area after this incident. The incident is of Navtol Dhanauja village under Phulparas police station area. On hearing the sound of the bullet, a crowd of people gathered around. After this the incident was informed to the police. This incident has spread sensation in the area. It is being told that unknown criminals have carried out the murder incident.

Locals angry over murder incident

People say that this incident of murder has been carried out in a land dispute. The deceased person has been identified as 46-year-old Kapil Das of Dhanauja village under Phulparas police station area. The local people are angry with this incident of murder. At present, the police administration along with the team reached the spot as soon as they got the information about the murder. The police have taken the dead body in their custody and sent it for postmortem. Along with this, the investigation of the matter has been started.

Bihar: Excise department team attacked in Jehanabad, ruckus to rescue arrested woman liquor trader

Furore among the relatives of the deceased

The relatives of the deceased are in bad condition by crying. There is a mournful silence in the whole village. At the same time, there is an atmosphere of fear in the area due to this incident of murder. Police is investigating this matter. The body of the deceased has been sent for postmortem by the police. People say that this incident of murder has been carried out in a land dispute. However, the police is probing the cause of the incident. At present, the reasons for the incident could not be ascertained. The police will soon arrest the accused.

Published By: Sakshi Shiva

Bihar: Father refused to use more mobile phone, angry son gave his life, know the whole matter(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jUeP5FNuuuI)