Bihar: Major accident while taking bath at Krishna Ghat in Patna, three youths from UP drown, SDRF rescues one

A big accident has happened in Patna, the capital of Bihar. Two youths have drowned while taking a bath in the river Ganges. It is being told that five youths had gone to bathe in the river Ganga. All these youths were residents of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. Out of this, three youths drowned due to going into deep water. The information about the incident was immediately given to the Pir Bhor police station and the SDRF team. Along with this, the local sailors also immediately started the search operation. With their help a young man was immediately found. Friends of the youth told that the names of the drowned students are Samar Pratap and Mohan Verma.

Students prepare for UPSC

The students told that they are all residents of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh. He prepares for UPSC in Patna. Due to the heat, he made a plan to bathe in the river Ganges today. While taking a bath, two people suddenly went into deep water. Because of this the accident happened. The police of Pir Bhor police station have reached the spot. SDRF team is engaged in search of drowned youth. A large number of local people have also reached the spot. Local police told that three people had drowned while taking a bath in the Ganges. One of these has been saved. Search is on for the other two people.

Bihar: Hiwa crushed three people who went for morning walk in Banka, two elderly died, one in critical condition

SDRF is looking for: Police

Giving information about the incident, Pirbahor police station in-charge said that all the students are residents of Ghazipur in Uttar Pradesh and were preparing for the competitive examination by staying in a guest house located in Kadamkuan, Patna. He told that information has been given to the families of the missing students in the river Ganga. The SDRF team is on the lookout for the youths. Local sailors are also helping in this.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x5QMKFeRGTo)