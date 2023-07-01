Bihar: Major blast conspiracy foiled in Aurangabad, 1130 notorious arrested in joint operation of Police and CSF

Joint operation of Bihar Police and Central Security Forces is going on in Naxalite affected areas of Bihar. Security forces got great success in Aurangabad last days. Security forces recovered 29 cane bombs and 60 meters of codex wire in a search operation in Gijnia Bathana hill area of ​​Madanpur police station area. It has been destroyed. Now ADG (Headquarters) of Bihar Police, Jitendra Singh Gangwar has told that the police has arrested more than 34 thousand accused including 1150 notorious ones in the month of May. Along with this, 15 Naxalites have also been arrested.

Bihar Police has arrested more than 34 thousand accused including 1150 notorious in the month of May. Apart from arresting 15 Naxalites this month, success was also achieved in the recovery of 408 illegal firearms. According to the data received from the Bihar Police Headquarters, in May 2023, about 29 percent more criminals were arrested as compared to the month of May of the last two years. In May 2022, this figure was 26771, whereas in May 2021 it was only 9062. The number of notorious criminals arrested has also increased by 35 percent to 1130 in May 2023 as against 834 in May 2022. The recovery of ammunition has increased by 55 percent. As against 1193 in May 2022, 1855 ammunition were recovered in May 2023. Success has also been achieved in the recovery of 1963 kg of hemp and 3.20 lakh liters of liquor in May 2023. This is much higher than the last two years.

705 sentenced through speedy trial

Bihar Police’s ADG (Headquarters) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that in May 2023, 705 accused were punished in 517 cases. In this, the accused Shahid was sentenced to death in a 2019 case of Karghar (Rohtas). In this case, a girl was raped and murdered by the accused. Through speedy trial, 85 accused were given life imprisonment, while 62 accused were sentenced to 10 years or more. Apart from this, 92 accused were convicted in 74 POCSO cases, while 12 accused were convicted in 11 rape cases. ADG Headquarters said that in comparison to May 2022, 67 percent more accused were punished under speedy trial in May 2023. This month maximum 140 accused were convicted in Patna district, 56 in Bhojpur, 49 in Samastipur, 32 each in Rohtas and Madhubani and 30 in Bhagalpur district under speedy trial.

