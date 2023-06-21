Bihar: Maniac thrashed fiercely on molestation charges, dies during treatment in hospital

Bihar News: In Kahalgaon under Bhagalpur district of Bihar, a deranged man molested a girl walking on the road. After this the villagers beat him mercilessly. The local people beat him in such a way that he died in the hospital. The incident is of Rasalpur police station area of ​​the district. Actually, here a girl from Chaitola was going to her farm. Suddenly, on the way, deranged Gabbar Goswami molested her. Its age was 40 years. After this, people thrashed the deranged person fiercely. At the same time, he has died during treatment.

Even before, the deranged molested the girl

The youth was a resident of Kahalgaon. Here he misbehaved with the girl of his village. After this, a huge crowd gathered here and thrashed him mercilessly. People told that he has done such an act earlier also. In the past too, he has carried out the incident of molestation with the girls walking on the road. It was because of these antics that Dada had started keeping the insane daughter with him. That’s why the wife has already left him. On the other hand, when the young man molested the girl of his village, people beat him up. The local people got angry with his act.

Deranged youth died during treatment

The health of the young man deteriorated after the people’s fight. He was badly injured. After this he was admitted to the hospital for treatment. He died during treatment here. After this, the police seized the dead body and the process of postmortem will be done.

