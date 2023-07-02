Bihar: Many suspects in Hussainabad blast case of Bhagalpur, on radar, police is doing reconnaissance of old bombers

Bhagalpur Blast News: The investigation into the blasts that took place in Bhagalpur’s Hussainabad last days is going on. The police have not yet reached any conclusion. What was the reason for the explosion, it has not been fully disclosed yet. However, in the preliminary research, the matter of explosion from gunpowder is coming to the fore. The team of ATS and CID has reached the spot and investigated. At the same time, rapid raids were conducted on the suspected places of making and keeping bombs, while the police is taking reconnaissance of many old bombers.

Police arrested Babar

The police engaged in the investigation of the blast that happened last days in Hussainabad under Babarganj police station of Bhagalpur have arrested the suspected main accused Babar. At the same time, a search operation has been conducted in the entire area. The police have conducted intensive searches in almost every suspected house. With the help of the police dog squad, raids are being conducted in possible bomb sites. But even the suspects have now kept distance and are trying to protect themselves.

Police has identified many criminals in the blast case

The local police station with the help of dog squad is also recceing the possible locations of the bomb. Despite the special vigilance of the police and the direct monitoring of senior officials, even after seven days of the incident, the police have not been able to get the expected success in this matter. Experts believe that after such a big incident, the master mind involved in this incident will definitely get the benefit of not arresting the culprits for a long time and the possibility of another blast in the city will increase. Information has been received from police sources that the police have identified many criminals in the blast case. But due to increased police activity in the area, the criminals involved in the case have gone underground.

Shravani Mela 2023: Singer Kailash Kher will tie the knot in Sultanganj, will CM Nitish attend the opening ceremony? Learn

Police research hinges on old bombers

Even after a week has passed since the incident of horrific explosion in Hussainabad Qureshi Mistry Tola, the district police have not yet been able to ascertain the cause of the explosion. Nor has anyone’s arrest been confirmed in this case. However, preliminary investigation by the police has revealed that the explosion was caused by gunpowder. A huge amount of gunpowder was kept hidden and that’s why when this blast took place, the whole area was shaken.

Search operation was conducted in the entire area

Police is assuming that there was no bomb in the house. Sources are telling that the police will make this thing known only when the forensic team submits the investigation report. Here in this case, the police is taking a reconnaissance of the old bombers. Search operation has been conducted in the entire area. The police have conducted intensive searches in almost every suspicious house.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan