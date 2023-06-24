Bihar: Marriage took place with great fanfare, the death of the newly married woman reaching her in-laws house, the atmosphere of happiness changed into mourning...

A state in Eastern India: The news of the death of a newly married woman is coming to the fore soon after the marriage in Muzaffarpur. It is being told that a newly married woman who reached her in-laws house after getting married, died on Saturday. The incident is of Dhupnagar Chand village under Deoria police station area. The deceased was a resident of Madhopur Chhapra village under Kanti police station area. He got married on Friday. On Saturday, her husband and in-laws bid her farewell and took her home. Shortly after reaching there, the health of the newlyweds started deteriorating. In a hurry, his in-laws took him to SKMCH for treatment in a private vehicle.

Family members refused post mortem

Doctors in the hospital declared him dead on sight. After this, the atmosphere of happiness turned into mourning. There was a hue and cry between the two family members. The family members refused the post-mortem, and took the dead body without conducting the post-mortem and went with them. The husband of the newly married woman, a resident of Dhup Nagar Chand village in Deoria, said that she was physically handicapped. Her marriage was conducted on Friday in Madhopur Chhapra village of Kanti. The girl was 30 percent mentally ill. The marriage was done by giving information about this from the girl’s side.

I was not well since morning

Even on the day of marriage, the girl’s health was feeling bad in the morning. But, his relatives said that he will be fine. After parting, when the bride was taken in the car, even then her condition was not good. He was given water in the car. Shortly after reaching home, his health deteriorated. A young man who came from his in-laws house along with his wife told him a medicine to make him blossom. Meanwhile, when his health worsened, he was hurriedly taken to SKMCH where the doctors declared him dead.

