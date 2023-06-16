Bihar: Married 15 days ago, girl’s body found hanging in a closed room

A newly married Sonali Kumari (27) ended her life late on Thursday night by hanging herself in a house in Thatheri Tola near Marwari Pathshala located in Jogsar police station area of ​​Bhagalpur, Bihar. As soon as the information was received, the family members informed the Jogsar police. The police reached the spot by breaking the gate of the room in front of them and brought down the dead body of the woman hanging from the noose. The parents of the deceased, who reached the spot after getting information about the incident, were also very sad about the incident. Here, the police sent the dead body to Mayaganj Hospital, where the postmortem of the dead body will be done this morning.

Relatives told that businessman Nitin Kumar Sah, a resident of Thatheri Tola, was married 15 days ago to Sonali Kumari, daughter of Sanjeev Sah, a resident of Haveli Kharagpur, Munger. Everything was fine after marriage. On Thursday night, the whole family including Sonali had dinner together and all went to their rooms. After some time, when Nitin started knocking on the door of his room, the gate did not open. On looking through the window, Sonali was found hanging from the noose of the dupatta attached to the fan in the room. Information was given to relatives including family members, Sonali’s family members and the police.

Bihar: Bike rider entered the security cordon of CM Nitish Kumar during his morning walk, police arrested the accused

The family members of the deceased woman were also informed about the incident. After this Haveli reached from Kharagpur. After the arrival of Sonali’s parents and brother, the police broke open the door of the room and removed the body from the trap. The process of registering the UD case continued till late night on the basis of the statement of the deceased’s father Sanjeev Sah in the case. No statement has yet been issued by the relatives in the matter. The police is investigating the matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=r_LjNWubZAQ)