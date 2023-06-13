Bihar: Mason shot dead after beating in Bhagalpur, body found thrown in field

A state in Eastern India: Mason Naveen Das of Rampur Khurd of Madhusudanpur police station area of ​​Bhagalpur was shot dead by criminals. He was assaulted before the murder. Then shot. The dead body was thrown at Chakdaha Bahiyar in Rampur for disposal. When the dead body was found on Tuesday morning, sensation spread in the area. Madhusudanpur police reached the spot and started the investigation. Injury marks were found at many places on the body of the deceased. It is feared that he might have been assaulted before the murder.

Relatives suspect murder in enmity

After getting the information, the wife, uncle and other relatives of the deceased reached the spot. Identified the dead body. The wife of Naveen Kumar Das, 35 year old son of Anil Das, a resident of Rampur Khurd Scheduled Caste Tola, was in bad condition crying. Naveen’s wife Neetu Devi told that the husband used to work as a centering mechanic. Like everyday, he went to work on Monday morning as well and came home around 4 in the evening. After this, after borrowing Rs 2,950 from his uncle to buy the ply, he left the house around 5.30 pm. Did not return home even after nightfall. On calling, his phone was telling off. Did a lot of research, but couldn’t find anything about it. Then in the morning it came to know from the villagers that the dead body of a young man was found in Bahiyar. The dead body was of her husband only. The deceased’s uncle Pradeep Das told that many people of the village were jealous of his family. In the past also some people of the village had beaten up his second nephew. He has expressed the possibility of murder due to the enmity of the village. After killing the young man, the shadow of the father disappeared from the heads of his two sons (10 years, 8 years) and a daughter (3 years). The children were crying after seeing the father’s dead body.

There is a suspicion of killing and throwing the dead body

Here, after interrogating the relatives and villagers of the deceased, the police sent the dead body for postmortem. SHO Mahesh Kumar told that prima facie it seems that after killing the young man at some other place, the dead body was brought to Rampur Bahiyar late night and thrown. Police is investigating at every point. Very soon the criminals will be arrested.

Wasn’t the murder committed after the robbery?

Pachashi Sao of Gosaindaspur village told that through Ajit Singh, who lives near Naveen’s house, setting talks were held with Naveen’s cousin Raja to build his house. There was talk of 24 thousand for the first floor and 30 thousand for the second floor. The payment for the construction work of the lower floor was completed. Five thousand advance for the upper floor was taken by the king a day before at around 8.30 pm. When Raja was working downstairs, Naveen also came with him for two days in the beginning. His nature was good. It is suspected that the murder of the woman took place during the robbery. The villagers told that the menace of drug addicts and gamblers has also increased in Madhusudanpur area. For this the incidents of crime have increased.

