Bihar: Mid-day meal dispute caught fire in Bagaha, team arrived from Patna for investigation, medical camp was also organized in the school

About 150 children fell ill on Thursday after eating the mid-day meal in Bagaha. The incident is of Narwal Barwal Panchayat of Block Bagaha-2, middle school Barwal and middle school Naraipur. One by one, the health of many children started deteriorating only after having food in the school in the morning. After which the children were admitted to the hospital amid protest and uproar by the parents. Now children are being examined in the school itself by organizing a two-day medical camp.

Hundreds of children were lying sick in Bagaha

In the past, the health of hundreds of children had deteriorated after having mid-day meal in the government school of Bagaha. The children were admitted to the hospital. At the same time, a three-member team led by Shashi Ranjan, assistant director of the education department, reached the school from Patna to investigate the children who fell ill after eating the mid-day meal. Children are being examined by organizing a two-day medical camp.

The team inspected, medical camp was organized

The children who were affected by eating mid-day meal were also questioned. The team also inspected the mid-day meal being run by the NGO. The team members also had food sitting with the children. At the same time, information about Thursday’s incident was also taken from the superintendent of the hospital. On the other hand, on the orders of the in-charge medical officer, a camp was organized in the school campus. Most of the children were found to be fine.

Protest in Middle School Ratanmala

On the other hand, the parents of the students reached the Government Middle School Ratanmala on Saturday and did not allow their children to eat the mid-day meal. Opposing the supply of food by the NGO, he demanded that food should be cooked in the school itself. There is no guarantee whether fresh food is brought to the children or not. That’s why food is cooked in the school itself.