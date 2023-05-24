Bihar: Mini gun factory busted in Vaishali, police arrested five smugglers from brick factory

The police unearthed the mini gun factory on Wednesday by raiding the fly ash brick making factory near Lalnath Baba Chowk, ward number four of Bhatauli Bhagwan Panchayat of Kartaha police station area of ​​Vaishali. Weapon making machines and a large quantity of semi-manufactured weapons have been recovered in the raid. Apart from Bihar and Kolkata STF, Vaishali police took joint action. Five arms smugglers have been arrested in this case.

huge amount of weapons recovered

According to the information, on Wednesday under the leadership of Sadar SDPO Omprakash, apart from Bihar and Kolkata STF, the police of several police stations raided the brick manufacturing factory near Lalnath Baba Chowk. A large quantity of semi-manufactured pistols, items used in making weapons, equipment and machines were recovered from there. The weapon making machine was uprooted by breaking the window and door of the room by calling JCB.

Four smugglers from Munger

Sources say that the work of making weapons was going on in the brick manufacturing factory located at a short distance from Kartahan police station. Sadar SDPO told that four smugglers are from Munger and one from Gangabridge police station area.

their arrest

Ranjan Kumar, son of Kapil Rai, resident of Tersia No. 10 Paya, Gangabridge police station, Gulshan Kumar, son of Mukesh Singh, resident of Nawagarhi Keshopur, Mufassil police station, Munger district, Mo. Kamaluddin, son of late Noor Mohammad, resident of Mufassil police station, Munger district. Mo. Munna, son of Mo. Nazim of Hazratganj Badi Gali No. 1 of Kasimbazar police station and Mo. Parvez Alam alias Kranti, son of Mo. Jasimuddin, resident of Mirzapur Wardha, Mufassil police station of Munger district.

recovered goods

Semi-finished pistol – 10

Pistol Slide – 10

Pistol Body – 10

Pistol Grip – 10

Pistol Barrel – 10- Lathe Machine – 01

Milling Machine-01

Drill Machine – 01

Grinder Machine-01 and small parts for making weapons in large quantities

