Bihar: Mini gun factory exposed in Banka village, weapons were being made at home, one arrested

Again a mini gun factory has come to light in Bihar. This time, the police disclosed this in Banka, where a large number of weapon-making materials were recovered by the police, apart from several semi-made kattas, a fully-made katta was also recovered. This mini gun factory has been revealed in Arkatta village of Barahat police area. On the other hand, when the police suddenly took action, a Jharkhand resident involved in this business was trying to escape from the bike, who was arrested.

Raid on the information of mini gun factory

It is being told that the police got a secret information about the mini gun factory. After which a raiding party was formed under the leadership of SDPO. Based on the above information, the police team raided the Arkatta village. The police did not get any success in the initial phase, but when raids started at many possible places one after the other, suspicious items were recovered from a house.

material recovered from a house

In the house where the police got success, there was a ladder to go up to the roof, where these things were kept in a very narrow place. During the raid, weapons similar to making weapons were found. Along with this, a large number of articles including one made katta, three semi-made desi katta bodies, 6 firing pins, two semi-made barrels, 1 level machine, 1 barrel making machine, one magazine making machine were recovered.

Caught the young man who ran away from the spot

A young man started running away from the spot as soon as he got a clue of the police action. But Jharkhand resident Mo Parvez Ansari was arrested by the police. He was trying to run away from the bike. Police caught Mohd. Parvez Ansari, father Izrafil Ansari is said to be a resident of Gangta Fasia village of Jharkhand Godda. Police is ascertaining whether Parvez Ansari is the mastermind of running this mini gun factory or there is some other hand behind it.

Published By: Thakur Shaktilochan