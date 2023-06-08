Bihar: Mining Inspector was going to raid, sand mafia chased two km, overtook and collided

Patna. In the road rage, the sand mafia chased for two kilometers and overtook the mining inspector as well as four constables in a Scorpio, injuring the inspector and the constable seriously. The mining inspector’s Scorpio hit the divider first after being pushed and then overturned three-four times. The incident took place at 4 am on Wednesday when the mining inspector along with the team was going to take action against the sand smugglers.

Traffic police seized the car and put it in the police station

It may be known that till late evening of Wednesday, the traffic police did not have any information about who were traveling in the car and where they were undergoing treatment. The traffic police seized the Scorpio from the spot and took it to the police station. On Thursday, the police station chief told that information about the case has been received.

CCTV footage being reconstructed

At the same time, the traffic SP himself has started the investigation as soon as the information about this matter is received. CCTV footage is being scrutinized. According to sources, the number plate of the Swift Dzire car has been found in the CCTV footage. Gandhi Maidan Traffic Police Station said that at present no case has been registered in this matter.

Bihar: Kamakhya Express stopped at Dumrao station with a jolt, passengers stirred, second such incident in 24 hours

Illegal sand was being transported from Hiva on R Block: Mining Officer

Patna District Mining Officer Kumar Gaurav told that in this incident, Mining Inspector Pritam Kumar (35 years), Constable Dukhharan Paswan (55 years), Constable Santalal Das (58 years), Constable Ramashankar Tiwari (57 years), Constable Ramanuja were sitting in the car. The driver along with Jha were seriously injured. All the injured were lying in a state of unconsciousness. Dial 112 team reached the spot and admitted all the injured to PMCH. Where two people are undergoing treatment. Others have been released.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O0zHvo-jev0)