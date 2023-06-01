Bihar: Miscreants edited and made objectionable photo-video of JDU MP, sent and demanded extortion of two crores

Cyber ​​crimes: On the mobile number of Sunil Kumar Pintu, a JDU MP from Sitamarhi in Bihar and a resident of Shastri Nagar, Patna, miscreants sent an edited objectionable picture and video of him and the matter of demanding extortion of two crores has come to light. In this regard, Sunil Kumar Pintu has registered a case in Shastri Nagar police station against a woman named Pooja Kumari and the holder of a mobile number.

Criminals are troubling by sending edited photos

Sunil Kumar Pintu has informed the police in his written complaint that he is being harassed continuously for ten days by sending edited photos of a girl named Pooja Kumari from mobile number 8709315423 and internet number 9779821146528. Along with this, a demand of two crore rupees is also being made and if not given, a warning is being given to face the consequences. It is also being said that if he does not give the amount, his photos and videos will be made viral on the internet and among the family.

MP urged to take action

JDU MP along with Pooja Kumari, holder of number 7856005589 and others have expressed the possibility of involvement in this incident and urged to take legal action. The number 7856005589 is registered on the Truecaller app in the name of one Sujit Kumar and his DP has photographs of three cartridges.

Cyber ​​fraud called the SHO by posing as line DSP, took everyone’s number, then started calling and asking how they were

Police is investigating the case

After a complaint by Sunil Kumar Pintu, the police have registered a case and are probing it. Although these numbers seem to be of cyber criminals. But the police have not yet reached any conclusion in this matter. Shastri Nagar police has confirmed the registration of the case.

