Bihar: Missing drone of Prohibition Department not yet found, one crore rupees spent on drone operation every month

The government is inventing new ways everyday to fully implement liquor ban in Bihar. Sometimes with the help of helicopters, and sometimes with the help of drones, efforts are made to stop the liquor business. Drones are being used to keep an eye on country liquor makers in Diyara areas. Under the instructions of the Prohibition Department, 49 drones of 12 companies are hovering in several districts along the banks of the Ganges.

One crore rupees spent every month

The department is spending about one crore rupees every month on the operation of the drone. On the basis of the information received from the drone, an intensive raid campaign is being conducted. On the information of drones, a total of 45756 raids have been conducted in the entire state, in which 1872 cases have been registered so far. Department Secretary Vinod Singh Gunjiyal said that the success rate of raids being conducted on the basis of information received from drones is very good.

Prohibition Department’s drone missing since last fortnight

A drone has gone missing in an operation to crack down on liquor traders under the Prohibition Department. This drone had left for Chhapra, but suddenly disappeared without going to Chhapra. After the disappearance of the drone, there was panic in the department. The department has worked hard to recover it. A reward has also been announced for the person giving information about this drone.

Bihar: Excise Department’s 70 lakh drone went missing from the air to find liquor, reward will be given to the informer

got no clue

The department’s team is in contact with the DM and SP of Saran, but so far no clue has been found. This drone was capable of flying up to 100 kilometers at a time. It has a high quality camera. This drone is equipped with absolutely state-of-the-art equipment. The receiver and controller of this drone is with the department.