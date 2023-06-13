Bihar: Monkey became the reason for a big accident in VTR, six people lost their lives, know how to save their lives

Bihar News: A family met with an accident on the Bagaha-Valmikinagar main road in West Champaran. Six people have been badly injured in this road accident. With the help of the local police station and people, all the injured have been sent to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment. Please tell that on Tuesday, members of a family were returning home from Valmikinagar after a wedding ceremony. Meanwhile, a four wheeler coming at a high speed near Chamania turn went uncontrolled and entered the forest. Due to this, six people traveling in the vehicle were badly injured.

Treatment of the injured continues in the hospital

The incident was informed by the local people to the Valmiki Nagar police station. All the injured were taken to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment. From where after first aid, seeing the critical condition of all the injured, they were referred to GMCH Bettiah for better treatment. The injured include Shilpi Devi, 34, wife of Chhote Lal Shukla, resident of Rampurwa, Valmikinagar, Shashi Prabha Shukla, 50, wife of Sheshnath Shukla, resident of Siswa village, Uttar Pradesh, Sushmita Chaubey, 36, wife of Ashutosh Kumar Choubey, resident of Nebua Naurangiya, Uttar Pradesh, Abhinav Shukla 5-year-old son Shivaay Shukla and three-year-old daughter Shivangi Shukla, Harishankar Shukla’s 63-year-old son Sheshnath Shukla are included.

Bihar: Clash between villagers of two villages over mango food dispute, fierce firing and blockade (youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DfadRliIV3U)

Accident while returning from wedding ceremony

All these people were returning home from a wedding ceremony in Valmikinagar. During this, another monkey ran after one monkey on the road. In order to save the monkey, the vehicle became uncontrolled. Due to which the vehicle entered the forest and collided with the tree. People around came running after hearing the sound of collision of the car. From here people informed the police and the injured were sent to the sub-divisional hospital Bagaha. At the same time, all the injured are being admitted to Gorakhpur by the relatives. The relatives told that there was a marriage two days ago. Everyone had come to Bihar from UP for the same. This accident happened while returning. Here, the doctor Dr. Vidyanand Pal, who is being treated at the sub-divisional hospital, said that the injured have suffered head and arm injuries in the road accident.