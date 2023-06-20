Bihar Monsoon: Average rainfall of 162.2 mm in 30 years in June, 81% less rainfall so far this year

Monsoon has not yet been active in Bihar at full speed. Barring one or two places in Patna district, people are still waiting for rain in all other places. On Tuesday too, the city recorded a maximum temperature of 40.5 degrees Celsius, five degrees Celsius more than normal, and a minimum of 26.8 degrees Celsius.

Monsoon has been active for seven days every year

On the other hand, talking about the rain in the district, according to the data of the Meteorological Center, Patna district has received an average of 162.2 mm of rain in June during the year 1991 to 2020 and the average rainfall for the whole month has been seven days. But, this time the indifference of monsoon is troubling the people. According to the data of the Meteorological Center, except for 24.3 mm of rain in Dulhin Bazar and 25 mm of rain in Dhanrua in Patna district, no rain has been recorded at other places.

81 percent less rainfall so far

According to the data released by the district administration, the average rainfall from June 1 to 20 has been 86.6 mm. At the same time, so far this year only 16.7 mm of rain has been received, which is 81 percent less than normal.

Record temperature of more than 40 degrees continuously

On the other hand, a record is being made in Patna district for the maximum mercury crossing 40 continuously. The maximum temperature of the city has crossed 40 degree Celsius on almost all the days since June 1. At the same time, the mercury had exceeded 44 degree Celsius twice.

Thunderstorms in Bihar for the next four days

On the other hand, according to the warning issued by the IMD regarding the monsoon, there are chances of thunderstorms with rain and wind speed of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour in some districts of the state. Monsoon is active in one or two districts of the eastern part of the state. In the rest of Bihar, due to thunderstorms, the average temperature has decreased by two to five degrees. Barring a few places, the mercury has come below 40 degree Celsius in most parts of the state.

