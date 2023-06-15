Bihar Monsoon Update: Heatwave alert in 8 districts of Bihar, know how the weather will be in your district...

weather news Due to the stagnation of monsoon, two types of weather have been created in Bihar. On one side it is very hot and on the other side it is raining heavily. Due to this, the weather has become normal in some places in Bihar. After entering Bihar via Purnia, the monsoon has stopped here. Due to this, the outbreak of severe heat continues in other areas except the north and eastern districts. The Meteorological Department says that heatwave conditions prevailed in 10 districts of Bihar including Patna on Wednesday and severe heatwave conditions prevailed in 05 districts. In Patna, the maximum temperature reached 43.5 degrees. Wednesday was the second hottest day of the season.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_THzzoDYYxo)

Heatwave alert issued in 8 districts

The Meteorological Department has issued a heatwave alert in 8 districts of Bihar. According to the alert issued by the Meteorological Department, except for the districts of North-East Bihar, there will be an outbreak of severe heat in most of the districts of the state on Thursday. There is an orange alert of severe heat wave in Nawada, Sheikhpura, Aurangabad and Bhojpur, while Gaya, Heatwave conditions will continue in Siwan, Nalanda and Rohtas districts. While rain is also expected at one or two places in Supaul, Madhepura, Araria, Kishanganj, Katihar and Purnia.

Sheikhpura hottest district

Due to the lethargy that came after the rapid progress of monsoon, there is an outbreak of severe heat in most of the districts of the state including Patna. The maximum temperature record has been broken in 15 districts including the capital Patna. On behalf of the Meteorological Department and the district administration, the local people have been appealed to take special vigilance. On Wednesday, Sheikhpura was the hottest city of the state with 44.1 degrees.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m9iqBoDLw8w)