Bihar: More than 45000 serious accused sent behind bars in five months, action taken under Operation Prahar

In Bihar, “Vajra” companies have been formed under Operation Prahar for the arrest of criminals wanted in crimes of serious nature. In the first five months of 2023 (January to May), these companies have succeeded in arresting 45394 accused in serious cases like murder, assault on police, attempt to murder. This figure is 69% more than the 26826 arrests made by Vajra team in the same period last year i.e. in 2022. The average monthly arrest for the first five months of 2022 was 5365, which is 9078 in the first five months of 2023. In this five months, 1172 firearms and 5742 cartridges were also recovered.

1348 accused of attack on police arrested

Bihar Police Headquarters has informed that 92 Vajra companies have been formed in all the districts. These companies have arrested 2034 accused in murder cases, 6952 accused in attempt to murder cases and 1348 accused in police assault cases. Under the SC-ST Act, a total of 2795 accused were arrested in the first three months with an average of 650. Along with this, 32265 accused were arrested in other cases.

69 percent more arrests in the first five months of 2023

Jitendra Singh Gangwar, ADG, Bihar Police Headquarters said that Vajra companies have done better in arresting the accused in serious cases. Compared to 2022, there were 69 percent more arrests in the first five months of 2023. On an average 9078 accused were arrested every month.

