Bihar: Most wanted Babar arrested in Bhagalpur blast case, police was looking for him in many cases

A 17-year-old youth was killed in a blast on June 24 in Hussainabad’s Qureshi Tola in Bhagalpur, Bihar. Along with this, three people were badly injured in the case. In this case, the Bhagalpur police arrested Mo Babar, the most wanted criminal of the district who was absconding, from his house on Wednesday evening. Bhagalpur Police has confirmed this through a press release. It is being told that he was also wanted in the Kallu murder case. On February 22, the place where criminals shot and killed land trader Imran alias Kallu. Just a few hours before the said incident, the police had recovered a large number of bombs kept at the same place. In the said case, the police had registered a case against about a dozen criminals on their statement.

According to the information received, the police reached a house during the raid being conducted with the sniffer dog. Where the police started the investigation. Meanwhile, asked a person sleeping in the house his name. As soon as the young man told his name as Babur, the ears of the police officers of Mojahidpur police station stood up. The police immediately investigated his criminal history. Caught her and brought her to the police station. Where he has accepted his involvement in the bomb recovered on February 22 in Maulanachak area, the NDPS Act registered in Mojahidpur police station and the dacoity case registered in 2016 in Tatarpur area. It is believed that the arrested Mo Babar is also a suspected accused in the Hussainabad blast case. The SIT kept questioning him till late night regarding this. During the raid, the Bhagalpur police team also raided the house of notorious criminal Rahmat Qureshi and plotter murder accused Mo Shahenshah.

Bhagalpur City DSP Ajay Kumar Chaudhary said that on the instructions of senior police officers, SIT has been formed for recovery of bombs, explosives and arrest of wanted criminals of such cases. Police has arrested the absconding accused of Explosives Act of Mojahidpur. Apart from this, the houses of many other criminals have also been raided. This campaign will be run regularly.

