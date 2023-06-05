Bihar: Mother burnt alive along with two daughters in house fire in Kishanganj, accused of murder under conspiracy

Bihar: A house caught fire in Kishanganj, in which a woman and her two daughters got burnt alive and all three died a painful death. The incident is of Chanamana Milikbasti village, ward number 11 of Naukatta Panchayat. Where Mo Salauddin’s house suddenly caught fire and his wife Anjura Khatoon (32), three-year-old daughter Riya Begum and five-year-old Falak Naz died of scorching death. It is suspected that someone threw petrol in the house and set it on fire. The police is engaged in the investigation of the matter.

Fire broke out in the night, women and children remained inside

In the middle of Saturday night in Chanamana village, flames suddenly started rising from Salauddin’s house. When people saw the flames, there was chaos. The fire had spread rapidly. When a loud sound of shouting started coming from inside, Abdul Majeed, who lives in the neighborhood, tried to open the gate. Actually, the wall of Salahuddin’s house is concrete and the roof is of asbestos. The room where all the three mother-daughter were sleeping, has an iron sheet gate. Its latch was attached from inside and the gate was of iron, so there was difficulty in opening it.

all severely burnt, dead

From inside the house, a five-year-old girl, Falak Naaz, somehow opened the latch of the door, but by then it was too late. Mother and daughter were badly burnt. In a hurry, the villagers and family members took all three to Islampur Sadar Hospital in Bengal, where seeing the situation serious after first aid, the doctors referred all three to Siliguri for better treatment. Where Anjura Khatoon (32) and Anjura Khatoon’s younger daughter Riya Begum died. When the dead bodies of both of them were being brought home, five-year-old Falak Nak also died on the way.

The cause of the fire will be investigated.

Giving information about the incident, Pothia Police Station President Nishakant Kumar said that prima facie it seems that death has occurred due to burning in the fire. Further action will be taken after the written application and statement of the victim’s family. On the other hand, as soon as the information about the incident was received, SDPO Gautam Kumar reached the spot and inspected the spot. He said that on the basis of the evidence gathered by the FSL team, the police will take further action. Along with this, he told that the call details of the mobile of the deceased are being scrutinised.