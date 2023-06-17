Bihar: Mother jumps in front of train with two children in Bettiah, woman dies, children injured

Bihar News: Her mother jumped in front of the train along with two children in Bettiah, West Champaran, Bihar. A woman gave her life in front of train number 05040 near Chamua station of Gorakhpur-Narkatiaganj railway line. Please tell that the woman jumped in front of this vehicle with two children. In this, the woman died on the spot. Whereas, both the children are seriously injured. The ages of these children are five years and three years. At the same time, the age of the woman is being told as 35 years.

Police sent the woman’s body for postmortem

Narkatiaganj Railway Police reached the spot as soon as the information about the incident was received. Also, the injured children were admitted to the sub-divisional hospital for treatment. Seeing the serious condition of the children, the doctors present here referred them to Bettiah Medical College after first aid. Rail Inspector KK Singh has informed that the body of the woman has been sent for postmortem by the police. Please tell that the dead body has been sent to Bettiah Medical College Hospital for postmortem. The police is investigating the matter.

Police engaged in investigation of the case

Significantly, at present the reason for the incident has not been disclosed. The police is investigating the case. The matter will be revealed only after the investigation of the police. According to the information, the woman has given her life by jumping with the arrival of the train near pillar number 254/18 near Chamua station. On the information of this incident, Railway Inspector KK Singh, Station Head Santosh Kumar, RPF Post Commander Chandan Kumar immediately reached the spot. Where the children were admitted to the hospital for treatment. At the same time, the body of the woman has been sent for postmortem. The police is investigating the matter.

