Bihar: Mother of 2 children absconding with nephew returned home after 4 months, husband did not give entry, know what she did...

Bihar News: These days keeping the family together has become a big challenge. Such incidents are coming to the fore every day where married women or men tarnish their relationship and run away from home and decide to spend their life with someone else. In Gaya and Khagaria, relations between maternal uncle and nephew were tainted and now in Sultanganj of Bhagalpur due to similar incident, people saw high voltage drama.

Mother of two children absconded with nephew

A case of tainting the relationship in the name of love has come to the fore in Mirhatti village of Sultanganj. Where the mother of two children fell in love with her own nephew. It is being told that both kept meeting secretly for a long time. Then the nephew promised his maternal aunt who became his girlfriend that he would keep her with him for the rest of his life. By giving such a promise, he ran away taking his aunt with him. The woman left both the children and the house and left with her nephew overnight.

Woman returned after 4 months..

After this the husband and children kept searching for the woman. Only then the husband came to know that the wife had eloped with the nephew. Here, when the woman remembered her son, she returned after four months. Where the husband stopped the woman from entering the house. After which the woman created a ruckus in front of the house. After the uproar, a crowd of villagers gathered. The woman said that she had gone for a walk of her own free will. my house is. We will stay here. Will not leave the house under any circumstances.

What did the husband say..

Here, the husband said in front of the villagers that there is no trust left in the woman. Who can leave the children and go with others. Can do anything further. That’s why he will not be allowed to stay in the house now. To resolve this dispute, the people’s representatives and intellectuals of the surrounding are trying to reach the spot and make a settlement.

Incidents of Gaya, Khagaria and Siwan

Significantly, an incident took place in Gaya where the nephew had killed his maternal uncle after being madly in love with his maternal aunt. After that, when the maternal aunt pressurized him to get married, he also killed her. Such cases have also come to light from Siwan and Khagaria in which the relationship got tainted.

