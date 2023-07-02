Bihar: Mother Sita and Laxman came out of the police station after 7 years, were waiting in Shri Ram temple, know the whole matter

About seven years ago, an idol made of Ashtadhatu went missing from a temple in Muzaffarpur, Bihar. Later, the police recovered that idol. Since the matter was going on in the court, the police kept the idols of Mother Sita and Laxman in the Malkhana. The court’s decision came after almost seven years. Order was given to release the idol on 23 April 2023. However, even after a month and a half, this idol was not removed from the Malkhana. Later, after great efforts, the idol was handed over to the temple committee on Saturday.

Only one idol was being worshiped in the temple

Premchandra Jaiswal, chairman of the temple operation committee, told that three idols of Ashtadhatu were installed in the temple. Out of this, the idols of Mother Sita and Lakshmana were stolen except Shriram. After this only one idol was being worshiped in the temple. Rest, after getting the idols, they will be installed again in the temple. In the matter, Saraiya SDPO Kumar Chandan told that this matter is very old. The order to release the idol was received from the court. The paperwork took some time. The idol has been handed over to the temple committee in whose name there was a release order from the court.

The idol was stolen in 2016

Police Station President Rajesh Ranjan said that the idol was stolen from the Baliram Das Ramjanaki temple on June 22, 2016. Regarding this, priest Dayanand Mishra had lodged an FIR for idol theft. Later, both the idols were recovered from Das Pokhar Jirati Tola during the raid. Then these idols were lying in the Malkhana. Please tell that Additional Public Prosecutor Vinod Kumar Agarwal had also expressed the possibility of theft of these precious idols from the Malkhana. However, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the devotees of the area after the idol was found again.

