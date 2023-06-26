Bihar: Mother sold her minor daughter for one lakh rupees, six arrested, know the whole matter

In Madhepur, Bihar’s Madhubani, a mother has been arrested for selling her 14-year-old daughter to a 31-year-old man for Rs 1 lakh for marriage. In this case, the Madhepur police has registered a case under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act-2006 against six accused including the accused mother and arrested them.

There was preparation to get married in the temple

The accused include the groom, his father and relatives, the priest along with the middlemen. Preparations were made to get this marriage done in a temple located in Madhepur. Bachpan Bachao Andolan (BBA) and NGO Servo Prayas Sansthan, founded by Nobel Peace Prize winner Kailash Satyarthi, had informed the Bihar Police about this child marriage. After this the police took this action.

The woman was living separately from her husband

During the investigation of this case, it has come to light that the mother of the accused Sangeeta Devi, 40, separated from her husband and was living in Madhepur with her minor daughter. There are already allegations against him of getting other girls married in exchange for money. When it was learned that she was getting her daughter married, suspicion arose. Child helpline had received information about this. After this, this information was given to the police and Bachpan Bachao Andolan.

The groom is from MP

According to the FIR, the age of the accused groom, a resident of Sagar district of Madhya Pradesh, is 31 years. Apart from this, the groom’s side had given one lakh rupees to the mother of the minor girl for this marriage. In this case, it has also come to light that the girl’s father Rameshwar Mandal refused to take responsibility for her. He claimed that he had no information about this. The minor was produced before the Child Welfare Committee. After this she was sent to a safe girl’s home.

