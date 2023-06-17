Bihar: Mountain man Dashrath Manjhi’s son and son-in-law join JDU, attack on Jitan Ram Manjhi

Mountain Man Dashrath Manjhi’s son and son-in-law have joined JDU. Senior JDU leader cum MP Bashistha Narayan Singh has said that today the real fight in the country is to save history. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is leading this fight. The Chief Minister also made many decisive efforts to remember Dashrath Manjhi and give him respect. Impressed by his personality, Dashrath Manjhi’s son Bhagwat Manjhi joined JDU on Friday. This is a good news for the party and the state. Bashishtha Narayan Singh said these things at the Abhinandan cum meeting ceremony organized at JDU state office on Friday.

JDU state president Umesh Singh Kushwaha said..

During this, JDU State President Umesh Singh Kushwaha said that ‘Mountain Man’ Dashrath Manjhi should have got the space in the media, because of being from the Dalit community, he was not given that much attention. When Chief Minister Nitish Kumar once made him sit on his chair in the program of Janata Darbar, then the attention of the country and the world went to Dashrath Manjhi and his historical exploits. The Chief Minister has given proper respect to Dashrath Manjhi ji in true sense.

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chowdhary said..

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary said that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar gave recognition to mountain man Dashrath Manjhi in the country and the world. Today those who claim themselves to be former Chief Ministers, in reality they did not have the status or ability to become Chief Ministers. The Chief Minister’s dream was to make the son of a Mahadalit community the Chief Minister, but in return Jitan Ram Manjhi tricked our leader Nitish Kumar for personal gains.

Dashrath Manjhi’s son-in-law Mithun Manjhi attacked Jitan Ram Manjhi

On this occasion, Mithun Manjhi, son-in-law of Parvat Purush Dashrath Manjhi, who took the membership of the party, said that the work of selling the society is being done by Jitan Ram Manjhi. Hurt by this, we took the membership of JDU along with the whole family.

Finance Minister said about Jitan Ram Manjhi

Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary told reporters that the central government is trying to change the history of the country. About Jitan Ram Manjhi, he said that he was in touch with us as well as the BJP.