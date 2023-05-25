Bihar: MP’s youth bought Lakhisarai’s woman for 2.27 lakhs, forcibly married her in Rajgir, two arrested from Patna

Patna. The case of selling a woman of Lakhisarai to the hands of a youth of Madhya Pradesh by taking money has come to the fore. An interstate gang of human trafficking from Bihar and Madhya Pradesh sold a woman from Lakhisarai to a man from Madhya Pradesh for two lakh 27 thousand rupees. Forced marriage with the woman in a hotel in Rajgir. There was a preparation to take him from Patna Junction to Delhi and from Delhi to Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the woman started shouting on seeing the railway police. Seeing this, both started running, who were chased and caught.

Police investigating the matter

Among the arrested accused, Karu Lal Dhangar (35 years) is a resident of Khajudi Mod under Nadargarh Police Station of Mandsaur MP and Rajendra Paridar (40 years) of Vishnia under Nimra City Police Station of Nimach. On Thursday, Rail SP Amrtendu Shekhar Thakur told a press conference that this gang is interstate and used to lure women and get them married to youths from other states. In lieu of this, the gang members used to charge a hefty amount from the person getting married. The investigation is going on in which states the network of this gang is in and how many women have been trafficked.

Reached Patna Junction after fighting with mother

In fact, three days ago, a woman from Lakhisarai reached Patna Junction by catching a train after fighting with her mother along with a three-year-old girl. The woman’s in-laws are in Jamui and her husband works outside. Seeing him at Patna Junction, Rajesh and Deepak reached him. He told that he runs an NGO and helps the afflicted women. He also gave the temptation of house, food and gifts. The woman came to the talks of both of them and the woman went to Rajgir with them. There the woman was married to Karu Dhangar.

The son of the inspector turned out to be the leader of the gang that printed fake notes in Patna, used to spend notes in petrol pumps and big shops

Rajendra of MP gave 40 thousand rupees to Deepak and 45 thousand rupees to Rajesh

It was learned that Rajesh and Deepak handle this gang in Bihar. MP’s Rajendra Paridar searches for people who want to get married. Taking money, Rajendra Paridar used to tell Rajesh and Deepak of Bihar to smuggle a girl or woman. In the investigation, it has come to light that Rajendra Paridar gave 40 thousand rupees to Deepak and 45 thousand rupees to Rajesh. Its record has also been found in the mobile.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dxuCbvbG2Aw) t)patna junction