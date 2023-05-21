Bihar: Narayanpur CO tried to rape a woman by calling her to the flat in the name of filing-dismissal, caught red-handed

Narayanpur Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Sarkar was arrested on the spot for raping a 35-year-old woman by the women’s police station at around 3 pm on Sunday from a rented house behind the Namami Gange plant in Navgachia in Bhagalpur, Bihar. . At the time of the incident, the woman had informed about the matter through mobile phone to Navagachia Women’s Police Station. The woman belongs to Madhurapur village of Bhawanipur police station area of ​​Narayanpur. The Narayanpur CO arrested after the incident was kept in the custody of Navagachia Mahila Thana, on the other hand, on the instructions of senior police officers, the medical checkup of the woman was done at Navagachia Sub-Divisional Hospital, and the Zonal Officer was also medically examined.

Forensic team reached the flat for investigation

The forensic team reached the spot and collected various types of evidence. Information has been received that the forensic team has recovered bed seat, sheet, gamchha, pieces of broken bangles and other material from the spot. Photography of the incident spot has also been done, in which foot marks have been found on the door and the bed of the room has been found haphazard. The victim’s husband told in the process of talking to the media persons that six months back he had acquired two katha six dhur land in the village itself. He is in possession of the house along with six dhur land, while the people of the village have captured and got the land in their name by wrongly getting the mutation done.

CO was procrastinating in canceling the mutation

The husband of the victim woman said that he had applied to the CO to cancel the mutation, but the CO kept on delaying the cancellation of the illegal mutation. Meanwhile, his wife also used to go to the zonal office continuously and used to persuade him to get the work done. She also used to talk about work on the CO’s mobile. Sometimes the COs used to talk obscenely as well, but due to the fear of not getting work, they used to keep quiet. On Sunday, the CO called his wife from an unknown number and asked her to come to the Navagachia residence to get the work done. The victim’s husband told that he refused to let his wife go, then the wife told that today it seems that the CO will do the work.

The sound of woman’s screams was coming from the closed room.

The husband told that when he went to work, his wife went to Navagachia. After the incident, his wife informed him, then he reached Navagachia. Police said that the raid was conducted as soon as the woman’s call came. The door of the room was closed and the sound of the woman’s screams was heard. The door of the room was opened after a lot of effort, after which the woman was freed. In this sequence the woman was crying. Information has been received that the place of incident is the room of BDO of Narayanpur. It has also come to light that the BDO of Narayanpur had gone on leave. The CO had taken the key of the room by telling the BDO that AC is installed in your room, so give the key of the room. CO and BDO’s flat is nearby. At the time of the incident, the entire family of the Circle Officer was present in his room.

says dsp headquarter

Navgachia’s DSP Headquarters Sunil Kumar Pandey told that the police arrested the accused as soon as the information about the incident was received. Necessary action is being taken in the matter.

Report: Anjani Kumar Kashyap

