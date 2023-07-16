bihar news 14 feet king cobra reached valmikinagar village after leaving vtr 50 snake eggs found sxz

Bihar News: Monsoon has gained momentum in Bihar. People were waiting for the rain for a long time. After this it rained. Due to the rain, people have got relief from the heat. The Meteorological Department has also issued an alert for the future. The Meteorological Department has also issued a warning regarding lightning and thunder. There is a possibility of light rain in some parts of South-East and North-South in the next 24 hours in the state. Along with this, there is a possibility of heavy rain and thunder in some districts. According to the Meteorological Center, there is a possibility of light rain in most of the districts of the state. At the same time, there will not be any significant change in the weather patterns. The death of people due to snakes is also coming to the fore in the state. Meanwhile, a snake came out of VTR in Bagaha and reached Valmikinagar.