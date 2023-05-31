bihar news after wedding bride arrived for exam next day know why she took this decision sxz

Bihar News: The graduation part one examination continued peacefully on the fifth day at various examination centers in Bihar’s Aurangabad district. Meanwhile, a bride was seen appearing in the exam dressed up along with other examinees. In fact, apart from SN Singha College, RLSY College, Anugraha Smarak College, Bhagwat Prasad Teacher Training College located at Dev Mod, Amba’s Janata College Labhari Parswana, Daudnagar College Daudnagar and An examination center has been set up at the Women’s College, Daudnagar. The Principal of the concerned college has been made the Center Superintendent by the University. At the same time, a bride reached the Labhari Parsawan examination center of Janata Mahavidyalaya Amba to appear for the examination.