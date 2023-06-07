Bihar News: An uncontrolled car crushed people sitting on the roadside in Supaul, one person died, one is in critical condition

Bihar News: An uncontrolled car coming at a high speed in Supaul trampled the people sitting on the roadside. One person died in this accident while the condition of the other is critical. The incident took place on the Litiyahi Gamhariya main road under Pipra police station area. A child has also suffered minor injuries in this accident. As soon as the information about the incident was received, there was chaos among the family members. People protested against the administration by blocking the road for four hours. The police station chief along with the team reached the spot and after a lot of effort, the blockade was removed.

People were sitting on the side of the road.

According to the information received in connection with the incident, on Tuesday morning, 45-year-old Polo alias Phuleshwar Mandal and 40-year-old Sikander Mandal, residents of Basaha Panchayat Ward No. 5, were sitting on the electric pole placed on the roadside on the road going from Litiyahi to Gamharia. In this sequence, a car coming from Litiyahi trampled all the people and the driver ran away with the car while executing the incident. Due to which Polo alias Phuleshwar Mandal died on the spot. While the other person Siken Mandal was badly injured.

Ruckus in the family

The local people, with the help of the police, hurriedly sent the injured to Sadar Hospital Supaul. Here Baba Daya Devi, the wife of the deceased, is in bad condition by crying. She kept fainting remembering her husband. Please tell that the deceased Polo has three daughters and two sons. All are married.

people demonstrated

Eyewitness Vikas Kumar, who was present at the scene of the incident, also received minor injuries. In relation to the incident, Vikas Kumar told that the driver of the car, being sleepy, pulled the car down from the road and crushed everyone. Due to which the polo board died on the spot. The driver of the vehicle managed to escape with the vehicle. As soon as the information about the incident was received, people gathered around and protested fiercely against the police administration by blocking the road for hours.

allegations against the police

The protesting people allege that the police is not trying to catch the car owner. To hush up the matter, the dead body was sent to the post-mortem by threatening to implicate the local people in a false case.

police officer said

Police Station President Binod Kumar Singh told that one person has died in a road accident. The vehicle in which the incident was carried out is being traced. The dead body was handed over to the family after postmortem.