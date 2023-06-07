Bihar News: Attack on police in Munger, people pelted stones for stopping tractor carrying sand illegally

In Munger, the sand mafia has got the police attacked. The people of Chakwara village attacked the police on Tuesday by pelting bricks and stones. This attack was carried out at the instigation of sand mafia. Due to this, three policemen including SI of Sangrampur police station got injured. While the tractor driver carrying illegal sand ran away with the tractor. In this case, the police is taking action by registering an FIR against 20 named and 50 unknown persons.

Tractor carrying illegal sand stopped during patrolling

It is said that on Tuesday SI Beauty Kumari of Sangrampur Police reached Chakwara village with the police force during normal patrolling. At the same time, a tractor carrying sand from Badua river was coming towards Chakwara village. When he was stopped by the police, on the instigation of the sand mafia, the villagers gathered in the form of a crowd and got entangled with the police.

attack on police

During this, he started running brick and stone. SI Beauty Kumari, constable Deepak Kumar and constable Uday Kumar got injured due to this. Meanwhile, the tractor driver absconded towards Banka district border with sand laden tractor. Forced the police had to return empty handed.

Case registered against 70 accused

The three injured policemen were treated at the Community Health Center. SI Beauty got hurt on her right wrist and nose, constable Deepak Kumar got hurt on his right shoulder and right hand finger and Uday Kumar got hurt by brick and stone in his chest. Police Station President Ranjan Kumar said that an FIR is being lodged against 20 named and 50 unknown persons in this case.

Said DSP..

Whereas DSP Pankaj Kumar told that illegal sand traders will not be spared. Let us tell you that the work of illegal excavation of sand secretly from the Badua river sand ghat falling under the police station area is not taking the name of stopping. Even after the constant vigilance of the police, in the greed of earning big money, the sand traders are secretly selling sand by picking up sand from tractors.