Bihar News: Fertilizer businessman from Lucknow was kept hostage in Patna’s flat, died after falling from the sixth floor

A businessman from Lucknow, who was held hostage in Sudama Palace in Aparna Bank Colony, Ramjaipal Nagar, Patna’s Rupaspur police station, died after falling from the sixth floor. This incident happened on Wednesday night around 10 pm. On receiving the information of the death, the police reached and took two people living in this apartment into custody. In this case, the police is investigating on both the points of suicide and murder.

kept hostage in the flat

Rupaspur police station officer Awadhesh Kumar told that some people had kidnapped fertilizer businessman Vimal and kept him hostage in the flat for the outstanding amount of Rs 4 lakh. On Wednesday night, when they left the flat to bring food, Vimal committed suicide by jumping from the sixth floor. The relatives of the deceased have been informed. The whole situation will be clear only after his arrival. He told that two people are being interrogated by taking them into custody. On the other hand, SSP Rajeev Mishra told that during the investigation it has come to light that Vimal had talked to his wife before falling from the apartment. The businessman committed suicide or was murdered, the investigation is going on at this point.

Businessman’s body found outside the boundary of the apartment

On Wednesday night at around 10.15 pm, the police received information that some people had thrown a person from the flat of Sudama Palace. The dead body is lying outside the boundary. Police reached the spot and recovered the body. Very deep injury marks have been found at many places including the head of the deceased. The police have taken the body into custody and sent it to the sub-divisional hospital for postmortem. It is said that from the footage of the CCTV camera installed in the apartment, the police got important clues about the incident.

Patna SSP Rajeev Mishra said whether the businessman committed suicide or was murdered, it would be clear only after investigation.

