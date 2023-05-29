Bihar News: Half a dozen houses burnt to ashes due to fire in Kishanganj, property worth lakhs destroyed

A fierce fire broke out in Naya Tola Balupur village of Gachpada Panchayat of Kishanganj on Monday. About half a dozen houses were burnt to ashes in this incident of fire. After the incident, an atmosphere of chaos arose in the area. After a lot of effort with the help of the local people, the fire brigade of the fire department controlled the fire, but by then the goods, grains and money kept in the house were burnt to ashes. As soon as the information was received, CO Sameer Kumar reached the spot and met the families of the victims and assured them of government assistance.

Loss of property worth lakhs

It is told that a sudden fire broke out while cooking food and it became so frightening and terrifying that in a short time about half a dozen houses along with the cash kept in it were all burnt. The houses of Taibur Rahman, Abur Rasheed, Anwakal Haq, Habibur Rahman, Sanaul Haq, Ujjal Haq, Maulvi Ameeruddin, Shamim Rawani, Abdul Haq and Ataur Rahman were completely gutted in this fire incident. The families of the victims have told the CO about the loss of about three cattle and property worth Rs 15 lakh in the houses burnt by the fire.

CO gave aid amount

After this incident of fire, CO Sameer Kumar provided a check of Rs 11000-11000 to 6 people as assistance amount to compensate for the loss caused by the fire. Along with this, he met the fire victims and took information about the fire and provided plastic. Dozens of people of the village were present on the occasion including Panchayat head, Revenue employee Mo Islamuddin, Panchayat Samiti member representative Majebul Rahman, Shahjahan. All the family members expressed gratitude to CO Sameer Kumar for getting the help amount and also thanked him.

