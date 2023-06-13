Bihar News: Horrible collision between scooty and bike in Supaul, two youths killed, two injured

A state in Eastern India: Two youths died on the spot in a collision between a bike and a scooty near Thakkan Chowk under Hulas Panchayat of Raghopur police station area of ​​Supaul, while two others were badly injured. The incident happened in the early morning of Tuesday. After the incident, people informed about this to the Raghopur police. After which the police reached the spot and brought both the injured to Raghopur Referral Hospital. Where both are currently undergoing treatment.

Abhinav’s marriage was fixed

On the basis of identity card, one youth was identified as Aditya Raj, 28 year old son of Kisundev Prasad Singh, resident of Hajipur in Vaishali district and the other as Abhinav Kumar, the only son of late Sudhir Kumar Singh, resident of Patna Punaichak. According to the information, Aditya Raj, a resident of Hajipur, was working as a land surveyor in the Revenue Department in Triveniganj, while Abhinav was working as LDC in the Irrigation Department in Triveniganj itself. He got the job last year on compassionate grounds after his father’s death. Abhinav was the only son of his parents. His elder sister is married. His father was a civil engineer. Who had died of heart attack. Abhinav’s marriage was also fixed. His engagement had also happened on 22 May.

Both injured were returning from Tantrik nearby

Both the injured were identified as Mo Afag, son of Mo Abdul and Chhotia Khatoon, wife of Mo Abdul, resident of Ward No. 08, Purnia district Janaki Nagar. Both the injured are said to be out of danger. It is being told that both the deceased were going from Scooty No. 125 JH 05BU 8456 towards Triveniganj from Raghopur via Hulas. Aditya Raj had come from somewhere outside and got down from the bus. Abhinav had come to receive the same and after receiving it was going back to Triveniganj via Hulas. Bike rider youth Mo Afag was going to Banmankhi with his mother Chhotia Khatoon on his bike Hero Splendor BR 50J 1667. It is being told that Afag had gone to a tantrik with his mother and was returning from there. Police Station President Rajneesh Kumar Keshari told that post mortem of both the dead bodies has been done and handed over to the relatives. Further action is being taken on the basis of the application given by the relatives.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2lfpqFAsx8Y)