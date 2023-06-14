Bihar News: Love Jihad and rape accused from Bhagalpur model arrested from Tanveer Araria

A state in Eastern India: Tanveer Akhtar, accused of love jihad and rape with a girl from Bhagalpur, has been arrested from the border of Nepal and Bihar. It is reported that Ranchi police arrested Tanveer Akhtar Mo Laik Khan on Wednesday on charges of rape and love jihad in the name of modeling in Ranchi from Bihar’s model. The above arrest has taken place from Araria, the frontier district of Bihar. It is being told that the accused Tanveer Akhtar was living in Nepal for the last few days. On coming to Araria from Nepal, he was arrested by Ranchi Police with the help of Bihar Police. Tanveer is said to be living near Yunus Chowk of Doranda police station area of ​​Ranchi. Jharkhand Police has started the process of taking him to Ranchi.

Police was camping on Bihar-Nepal border for five days

During the investigation, the Ranchi police got information that the accused had fled to Nepal. According to the information received, he had gone to Nepal via Bihar with one of his relatives. After getting this information, a special team of Ranchi police was camping on the border of Nepal and Bihar for the last five days. The model girl had alleged that the accused raped her during the modeling class. He also thrashed her for protesting against the rape. Even the accused Tanveer Akhtar had initially told his name as something else.

urged to change religion for marriage

The girl had lodged a zero FIR at the Versova police station in Mumbai. Along with this, the girl also alleges that she was blackmailed by showing obscene photos. Later also urged to change religion for marriage. Fed up with the continuous harassment, the girl lodged a zero FIR against the accused on 29 May 2023 at Versova police station in Mumbai. Mumbai Police had sent this case to Ranchi Police. After this, a case was registered against the accused in Gonda police station. During the investigation of the case, the police of Gonda police station went to Mumbai and took the statement of the girl. After recording the statement by the police, along with bringing the girl to Ranchi for medical examination, the statement was also recorded in the court.

