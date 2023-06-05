Bihar News: Many big revelations in the investigation report of anti-rabies injection black marketing, the kingpin has been arrested

Muzaffarpur: The five-member investigation team handed over the report of the case of black marketing of anti-rabies immunoglobin injection given after third degree bite to CS Dr. Umesh Chandra Sharma on Monday. There have been many big revelations in the 20-page investigation report. The investigation team has said in the report that the consignment of anti-rabies immunoglobin injection which was sent in August 2022, was not written by any doctor of Sadar Hospital. The first consignment was sent by BMICL to the Central Drug Store of Sadar Hospital. After this, in January 2023, anti-rabies injection was indented with the password ID of the Deputy Superintendent. After the arrival of the consignment in January, for the third time in March 2023, it was again indented with the password ID of the Deputy Superintendent.

Total 5500 injections were ordered in three consignments

The investigation team has written in the report that a total of five thousand five hundred anti-rabies immunoglobin injections were ordered in all the three consignments. Out of this, 1200 vials are currently available in the Central Drug Store. Out of the 5500 vials of Anti Rabies Immunoglobin injection that have been ordered, out of which 4300 vials have been given to the patients, some phone numbers and addresses have been found. He has been talked to. Its information has been given in the report. The register of names and addresses of most of them is locked in Nilesh’s almirah, which has not been made available to the investigation team. For this reason those patients could not be contacted. The civil surgeon has sent the report submitted by the investigation team to the headquarters.

The matter came to light on 15 May

The case of black marketing of anti-rabies immunity injection from Sadar Hospital came to the fore on 15th May. The Haryana Police raided Sadar Hospital and arrested Nilesh Kumar, the main leader of black marketing. After this, two days later, on May 17, the civil surgeon gave information about this to the chief director. Nilesh and Aman along with him were suspended after the matter came to notice.

